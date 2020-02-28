Business Profile Zahara Veterans Network, inc.

Business Name: Zahara Veterans Network, inc.

First Name: Hellena

Last Name: Pugh

Website: zaharavets.org

Address: 1177-5 Park Ave, Box 135

City: Orange Park

State: FL

Zip: 32073

About Us: Zahara Veterans Network, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established to connect women veterans to each other and resources that are beneficial, practical, and relevant. Founded in 2016, ZVN, Inc. has been one of the only programs in the nation to host monthly programs and meetings specifically for women veterans.

The organization has developed an innovative approach to connecting women veterans to corporate and government entities, as well as, other veteran service organizations as co-hosts of the monthly events. Intimate discussions have been held in town hall-style meetings to help facilitate a safe place for women veterans to converse about challenging topics on issues such as homelessness, suicide, and domestic violence.

One of the biggest challenges impacting the veteran community is the lack of access to affordable housing. ZVN, Inc. is on a mission to reduce the number of veterans impacted by homelessness through the establishment of facilities to house and serve the veteran community. More than seventy percent of women veterans are impacted by either military sexual trauma or post-traumatic stress disorder and the best way to assist these veterans is to create programs that serve their unique needs.

The past four years of service to the veteran community through grassroots efforts have provided opportunities for ZVN, Inc. to network with women veterans across the nation and learn first-hand which needs are met and which require more supportive services. In 2020, Zahara Veterans Network, Inc. will host a first of its kind national conference specifically for women veterans actively involved with the veteran community to connect them to each other and establish a database of national support. It will also host its first retreat for women veterans with a focus on using cognitive behavior therapy as a tool for re-engagement with society. Zahara Veterans Network, Inc. was established by a woman veteran for veterans and each program implemented is based on real-world experiences. There is a voice for today’s woman veteran and ZVN, Inc. leads the call.