Business Profile Episcopal Children’s Services

Business Name: Episcopal Children’s Services

First Name: Connie

Last Name: Stophel

Website: http://www.ecs4kids.org

Address: 8443 BAYMEADOWS RD SUITE 1

City: Jacksonville

State: FL

Zip: 32256

About Us: Every child deserves a strong start in life. For more than 50 years, Episcopal Children’s Services has helped hundreds of thousands of young children build a solid foundation for success in school and life.

The mission of Episcopal Children’s Services is creating opportunities for the children we serve to reach their full potential.

Creating

We are relentless in perfecting the art and skill of teaching young children to grow intellectually, emotionally, physically and socially.

Opportunities

We build foundations for the future with strong learning environments for children, support and education for parents, and professional development for teachers and staff.

The Children We Serve

We serve our community’s most vulnerable children and families – those living in poverty and children with disabilities – with high quality early learning as well as comprehensive health and wellness services.

Reach Their Full Potential

Children who enter kindergarten ready to learn have better outcomes for their entire lives.

Episcopal Children’s Services delivers the highest quality of services, utilizing data-driven practices that result in demonstrable outcomes. Our young students grow in every aspect of their lives – cognitively, socially, emotionally and physically – all while learning language, literacy, mathematics and creative arts. We build strong and healthy families with our family advocacy program. Our meals are nutritious, featuring whole grains, vegetables and low sugar. Our health services ensure children receive high quality preventive care for their physical and dental needs.

Our work is built on the clear understanding that far too many of our youngest citizens grow up without the necessary skills for success. The result is failing schools, rising poverty levels and communities who are unable to attract businesses because of an unskilled labor force.

This crisis can be solved. Quality early education is the solution.

When children enter the school system armed with skills and knowledge, they are more likely to graduate high school and attend college, be employed with a livable income, engage in healthy behaviors and contribute to their community.

As a recognized national leader in early childhood education, Episcopal Children’s Services is changing the lives of over 50,000 children every year throughout Florida.