Business Profile Salon honey + Sage

Business Name: Salon honey + Sage

First Name: Kristen

Last Name: Graham

Website: http://Www.instagram.com/salonhoneyandsage

Address: 270 paseo Reyes drive

City: St Augustine

State: FL

Zip: 32084

About Us: Hello! My name is Kristen, founder of Salon Honey + Sage. We all have passions and purposes that fulfill our life and mine has led up to now! I grew up in New York and set my sights on Styling for New York Fashion Week pretty early on. I was so lucky to apprentice under some great people that led me into styling hair for New York Fashion Week, London Fashion Week and Miami. I also have worked styling for Vogue CFDA’s and Styled many Fashion shoots for them. My life brought me to Florida where I have a beautiful daughter and now fly back and forth a little less often. The last two years I have directed Hair/Makeup for our own local St Augustine Fashion Week. Passing on my knowledge, while growing in different ways is my obvious next choice. I’m excited about my team of professionals who some have also styled for the Fashion Weeks and other major events. We are offer extensions, bridal, balayage and more! Looking forward to making north St Johns County our home!