Join us on “Buzz on Veterans” where our hosts, Steve Strum and Chris Budihas, highlight the stories of veterans in our community. From their service experiences to their impactful post-military careers, join us as we honor and celebrate these remarkable individuals as they continue to serve in the civilian world. On this segment, Steve and Chris speak with Audrey Green from Rounded Gear.

View original post: “Buzz on Veterans” with Audrey Green from Rounded Gear Part Two on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.