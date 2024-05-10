Join us on “Buzz on Veterans” where our host, Steve Strum, highlights the stories of veterans in our community. From their service experiences to their impactful post-military careers, join us as we honor and celebrate these remarkable individuals as they continue to serve in the civilian world. On this segment, Steve talks with “BUZZ on Veterans” with Brian Morgan from CSX.

