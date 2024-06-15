“Buzz on Veterans” with Enrique Melendez from Task Force Hydro 1

Join us on “Buzz on Veterans” where our hosts, Steve Strum and Chris Budihas, highlight the stories of veterans in our community. From their service experiences to their impactful post-military careers, join us as we honor and celebrate these remarkable individuals as they continue to serve in the civilian world. On this segment, Steve and Chris speak with Enrique Melendez from Task Force Hydro 1.

