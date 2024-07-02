Buzz on Veterans with Jonathan Grim of Squarehead Technology

Join us on Buzz on Veterans where our host, Chris Budihas, highlights the stories of veterans in our community. From their service experiences to their impactful post-military careers, join us as we honor and celebrate these remarkable individuals as they continue to serve in the civilian world. On this segment, Chris speaks with Jonathan Grim of Squarehead Technology.

Short company description:

Squarehead Technology is a leader in acoustic detection and monitoring technology, with over 20 years of experience in the field.

How do you define success?:

Getting the right technology into the hands of people who need it most to counter current and future UAV threats.

How did you get started in your field or work?:

I started out as a member of the Mobile Training Team, teaching counter UAS techniques and equipment to US Army, later DoD and other agency, personnel.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?:

Squarehead Technology is the world leader in acoustic array manufacturing and technological development.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?:

Demonstrating the need for acoustic detection in the counter UAS role and achieving customer buy in.

