Buzz on Veterans with Jonathan Leathers of Ukraine Torch

Join us on “Buzz on Veterans” where our host, Chris Budihas, highlights the stories of veterans in our community. From their service experiences to their impactful post-military careers, join us in honoring and celebrating these remarkable individuals as they continue to serve in the civilian world. On this segment, Chris speaks Jonathan Leathers of Ukraine Torch.

We are a veteran-led nonprofit that makes humanitarian trips to Ukraine to deliver aid and provide training to military and civil defense forces. We also work collaboratively with other nonprofits to accomplish reconstruction, technology and other on-demand priorities.

