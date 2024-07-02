Join us on Buzz on Veterans where our hosts, Chris Budihas and Steve Strum, highlights the stories of veterans in our community. From their service experiences to their impactful post-military careers, join us as we honor and celebrate these remarkable individuals as they continue to serve in the civilian world. On this segment, Chris and Steve speak with Michael Fleming of Cohen Veterans Network.

Short description of you or your company:

Cohen Veterans Network was founded by philanthropist Steven A. Cohen, who made a $275M commitment to launch a network of mental health clinics in April of 2016 to serve veterans and families. CVN’s focus today is on post-9/11 veterans, active duty, and families, in order to get ahead of transition challenges before they become chronic or acute. Each Cohen Clinic will assess all veterans based on their specific needs, and we will make every effort to see pre-9/11 veterans based on clinician availability.

What Is Your Why (Why Do You Do What You Do)?:

Having served in the military over 35 years, I saw and personally experienced the military’s reluctance to recognize the importance of mental health. There is a continuing emphasis on physical health but since joining Cohen Veterans Network I’ve become a passionate advocate for veteran mental health.

How did you get started in your field or work?:

I was involved in bringing a Cohen Veterans Network to Jacksonville and was so impressed with their mission that I wanted to work for them.

What’s one thing we should know that makes you or your company unique?:

Cohen Veterans Network allows their clients to define their family which allows those designated as family to become eligible for care from Cohen Clinics.

What are your biggest goals in the next 6 to 12 Months?:

Continuing to make veteran mental health more visible.

View original post: Buzz on Veterans with Michael Fleming of Cohen Veterans Network on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.