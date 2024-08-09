Buzz on Veterans with Nick Padlo of Sophros Recovery

Join us on “Buzz on Veterans” where our hosts, Chris Budihas and Steve Strum, highlight the stories of veterans in our community. From their service experiences to their impactful post-military careers, join us as we honor and celebrate these remarkable individuals as they continue to serve in the civilian world. On this segment, Chris and Steve speak with Nick Padlo of Sophros Recovery.

Sophros Recovery is an addiction treatment center dedicated to providing best-in-class care for individuals struggling with substance use disorders. The facility is veteran-owned and operated, emphasizing a mission to support men and women who have served in the military. Sophros Recovery offers a holistic approach to treatment, centered around client-centered passion, quality care, growth, celebration, and teamwork. The center supports professional growth for its staff and maintains a therapist capacity below the industry standard to ensure personalized and effective care. Sophros Recovery is committed to transparency and continuous improvement through regular feedback and recognition programs.

What Is Your Why (Why Are You In Business)?

Our why is to help clients heal and regain their lives. It was rooted in my own experience in recovery, and I wanted others to have the same opportunity.

How did you get started in your field or work?

My own experience coming out of the military and dealing with substance use disorder and mental health.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

One thing that makes Sophros Recovery unique is its holistic approach to treatment, which focuses on addressing not just the addiction but the entire person and their mental health. This comprehensive approach integrates various aspects of care, recognizing that addiction is often intertwined with other mental health issues and life challenges.

At Sophros Recovery, treatment plans are tailored to meet the individual needs of each client, incorporating a range of therapies and support systems. This includes traditional evidence-based therapies like cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) and dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), as well as holistic practices such as mindfulness, yoga, and nutritional counseling. The goal is to provide a balanced and supportive environment that promotes healing on multiple levels: physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual.

By treating the whole person, Sophros Recovery aims to uncover and address the underlying causes of addiction, helping clients to develop healthier coping mechanisms and build a more resilient and fulfilling life. This focus on comprehensive, personalized care sets Sophros Recovery apart and underscores its commitment to helping clients achieve long-term recovery and well-being.

What are your biggest goals in the next 6 to 12 Months for your business?

Launch a virtual program so that all people in Florida have access to treatment.

Grow our new Tampa office

