“Around Town” with Azgari Lipshy and Roy Hinman from 3CutPro

Each week on “Around Town,” our host Tiffany Howard talks to members of the Orange Park community who are making an impact. Today, Tiffany and Steve Strum Azgari Lipshy and Roy Hinman from 3CutPro.

Founder and 37 year Military MD Veteran Dr Roy Hinman II, believes in the US Army’s philosophy of reducing the wastage of resources and saving more to ensure sustenance and sustainability. He has hence founded 3CutPro to cut out unnecessary costs of medical practitioners and reduce out of pocket expenses of patients.

To learn more about 3CutPro, visit https://www.3cutpro.com/.

How do you define success?: Success if finding a balance between what you want, need and contribute all while doing the things you find deeper meaning and value in.

What is something unique about your business?: It’s a world patented product designed by a 37 yr old USA military VA

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?: Starting a new business in 2020 lol

Where is your favorite place to dine in Orange Park?: Metro diner lol

The Biggest change in marketing that I see coming in the next 5 years is?: It’s a big global world that will become fully online in the coming years even more then now