Each week on “Biz Buzz” our host David Sillick talks to experts in the business world. Today he sits down with Steve St. Amand from Junior Achievement of North Florida.
The Junior Achievement of North Florida is a non-profit organization that provides financial literacy, workforce readiness and entrepreneurship programs to young people in North Florida.
“Biz Buzz” with Steve St. Amand from Junior Achievement of North Florida
