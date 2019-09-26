BUZZ TV – “Making a Difference” with Peter Racine from Jacksonville Jaguars Foundation

Each week on “Making a Difference”, our host Larry Celzo of Synovus Bank talks to community leaders who are making a difference around Jacksonville. This week in the studio we recorded BUZZ TV – “Making a Difference” with Peter Racine from the Jacksonville Jaguars Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the NFL franchise, the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Celzo is heavily involved in our local community. He currently serves as chair of programs for the Meninak Club of Jacksonville, as well as chairman of the board for the Child Guidance Center. He is a member of the Development Council for Baptist Health Medical Center and serves as treasurer for the HEAL Foundation as well as a mentor for the Take Stock in Children program. Celzo also currently serves in the Florida Air National Guard with a total of 22 years military service.