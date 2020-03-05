Each week on Biz Buzz, our host David Sillick talks to business experts in the community. This week he sits down with Chris Boivin from the Jacksonville Public Library.

Public library system for Jacksonville (Duval County) has 21 locations, 450 employees. The Jacksonville Public library boasts a wide collection of physical and digital materials, events, kids programs, computer classes, adult literacy centers, all free and open to all Jacksonville residents, military, City of Jacksonville employees, those who teach in Duval county, and DCPS students.

