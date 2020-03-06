“Making a Difference” with Fernando Acosta-Rua from Pet Paradise

Each week on “Making a Difference,” our host Larry Celzo, Commercial Banker with Synovus Bank, interviews people making a difference in their community. Today, Larry had the pleasure of talking with Fernando Acosta-Rua from Pet Paradise.

Treat your pet to their own vacation while you’re away on yours. At Pet Paradise, dropping off your furry child is like dropping them off for a sleepover (minus the sleeping bags and late-night movies). Surrounded by friends and doting grownups, you can sleep easier knowing their paws are in good hands. They offer both dog boarding and cat boarding!

To learn more check out https://www.petparadise.com.