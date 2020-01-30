“Home & Garden TV” with Brandon West from Keller Williams Realty

Today Wally sits down with Brandon West from Keller Williams Realty.

Brandon West’s primary objective is to create an outstanding experience for his clients in regards to buying and selling homes. He uses his knowledge of the local marketplace, experience and skills as a certified “Real Estate Negotiation Expert” (RENE), to help negotiate the best deals for customers. They will combine traditional real estate marketing with the latest social media marketing techniques to achieve superior results for my customers. His mission is offer an advantage to customers while helping them to achieve wealth through real estate.

To learn more check out Facebook.com/Brandonwestgroup.

“Home & Garden TV” with Wally Conway brings viewers first-rate insight, advice and tips on home improvement, inside and out. Each episode, longtime home and commercial building inspector Wally Conway welcomes experts on everything from cabinets and carpets to patios and pools.

Wally has been a featured expert on HGTV’s House Detectives, as well as host of DIY Network’s Finders Fixers. Locally, he hosts The Home and Garden Radio Show on WOKV—the highest-rated radio show on home improvement in the Jacksonville market.

As the founder and president of HomePro Inspections (https://www.gohomepro.com), Monument Commercial Building Inspections (https://www.monumentcommercial.com) and Chimney Champions (https://www.chimneychampions.com), Wally elevates the exposure and credibility of each and every guest on his show, through his broad industry expertise, charismatic on-air personality and a loyal following built over decades.

Name: HomePro Inspections

Address: 2950 Halcyon Ln Ste 201, Jacksonville, FL 32223

Phone: (904) 268-8211