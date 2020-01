“Home & Garden TV” with Tom Yates from Tom Yates Realtor – Coldwell Banker Vanguard

Today Wally sits down with Tom Yates from Tom Yates Realtor – Coldwell Banker Vanguard.

Tom Yates is a full time Real Estate Professional focused on providing an exceptional experience to the customers that he is so fortunate to assist in whatever real estate needs they may have. Tom strives to provide a comprehensive marketing plan and strategy that is unique to every transaction as they are all differ. Communication and Collaboration are the key components between agent and customer, as we partner to fulfill their dreams.

“Home & Garden TV” with Wally Conway brings viewers first-rate insight, advice and tips on home improvement, inside and out. Each episode, longtime home and commercial building inspector Wally Conway welcomes experts on everything from cabinets and carpets to patios and pools.

Wally has been a featured expert on HGTV’s House Detectives, as well as host of DIY Network’s Finders Fixers. Locally, he hosts The Home and Garden Radio Show on WOKV—the highest-rated radio show on home improvement in the Jacksonville market.

As the founder and president of HomePro Inspections (https://www.gohomepro.com), Monument Commercial Building Inspections (https://www.monumentcommercial.com) and Chimney Champions (https://www.chimneychampions.com), Wally elevates the exposure and credibility of each and every guest on his show, through his broad industry expertise, charismatic on-air personality and a loyal following built over decades.

