25 year motivational speaker and author Snowden McFall (www.firedupnow.com) welcomes outstanding first coast women leaders to this uplifting and interesting show, filled with practical advice and tips for women. Today, Snowden talks to Barbara Trapp from Zen Your Den and Zen Your Biz.

Barbara Trapp is a Certified Professional Organizer®, Certified DISC & Driving Forces Facilitator, and productivity and life coach. She has over 15 years’ experience in training and development, and process Improvement, and offers non-judgmental help to busy and overwhelmed people.