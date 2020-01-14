Ignite Success with Kimberly Gill from Hardage Giddens Funeral Homes

25 year motivational speaker and author Snowden McFall (www.firedupnow.com) welcomes outstanding first coast women leaders to this uplifting and interesting show, filled with practical advice and tips for women. Today, Snowden talks to Kimberly Gill from Hardage Giddens Funeral Homes.

Kimberly Gill has been serving the greater Jacksonville area for 13 years taking care of families.

Her mission is to make sure every family that she serves does not have to deal with the burden and heartache of having to face what will be the hardest day of their lives unprepared and unaware of all the choices and decisions that have to be made!