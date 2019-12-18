Ignite Success with LaKeisha Palmer from Teach For America

25 year motivational speaker and author Snowden McFall (www.firedupnow.com) welcomes outstanding first coast women leaders to this uplifting and interesting show, filled with practical advice and tips for women. Today, Snowden talks to LaKeisha Palmer from Teach For America. Lakeisha Wells-Palmer comes to the role of Executive Director of Teach For America Jacksonville with 18 years of experience in education, serving as a champion for principals, teachers, and students. She has spent the last eight years on the Teach For America Jacksonville team. To learn more, visit https://www.teachforamerica.org/where-we-work/jacksonville.