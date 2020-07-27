“Around Town – Orange Park” with Kristin Keen from Rethreaded

Each week on “Around Town,” our host Susan St.Denis talks to members of the Orange Park community who are making an impact. Today, she spoke with Kristin Keen from Rethreaded.

Rethreaded started with a simple idea and a strong passion from its founder, Kristin Keen. She began by forming relationships with women on the street and making prison visits and realized that the greatest need was for a safe, supportive work environment where the women could earn money while learning a skill and experiencing continued healing through community.

To learn more check out rethreaded.com.