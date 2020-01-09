Each week on “Making a Difference,” our host Larry Celzo, Commercial Banker with Synovus Bank, interviews people making a difference in their community. Today, Larry has the pleasure of talking with Charles Jimerson from Jimerson Birr.

Jimerson Birr is a full-service business law firm based in Florida but with a worldwide reach. We are vigorously committed to adding value to our clients’ business and handling their legal matters with the utmost care and attention to detail as if our clients’ matters were our own. We have expertise in a number of practice areas, including business litigation, construction, real estate, trade secret law, business torts, land use/zoning, and bankruptcy.