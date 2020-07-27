“Around Town – Orange Park” with Mike Glickman from Achieve Fitness

Each week on “Around Town,” our host Susan St.Denis talks to members of the Orange Park community who are making an impact. Today, she spoke with Mike Glickman from Achieve Fitness.

Achieve Fitness is committed to being the most complete health, fitness, and sports training facility in Fleming Island. Over the past 10 years, Achieve Fitness has transcended the typical “gym attitude” by playing an active role in the community and becoming a second home for their members where everyone knows each other’s names.

To learn more check out achievefitnesscenters.com.