“Buzzworthy Businesses” with Nicole Chapman from the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association

The Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association (FRLA) is Florida’s hospitality industry trade association. FRLA’s more than 10,000 members include independent hoteliers and restaurateurs, household name franchises, theme parks and suppliers. The association’s mission is to protect, educate and promote Florida’s $111.7 billion hospitality industry which represents 1.5 million employees. Dedicated to safeguarding the needs of the membership, FRLA provides legislative advocacy to ensure the voices of its members are heard and their interests are protected.

