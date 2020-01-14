“The Jacksonville Buzz” with Julius Csizmazia from Julius Team Building

Welcome to the Jacksonville BUZZ, the newest lifestyle and entertainment guide on eating, drinking, playing and living it up in the Bold City. Expert hosts Adrienne Houghton and our Buzz Correspondent, Steve Strum are a delight to watch, treating viewers to fascinating guests, laugh-till-you-cry moments and insider tips on enhancing every aspect of your life on the First Coast. Today, Adrienne talks to Julius Csizmazia from Julius Team Building.

Julius Csizmazia is a motivational speaker and magician who performs clean birthday party magic shows & mingling magic entertainment for corporate events. His shows are engaging, interactive, and easy to set up with lots of laughs for all ages and all occasions. To learn more check out https://JuliusTeamBuilding.com