Buzzworthy Businesses with Adrienne Janssen of Two Twelve Benefits

“Buzzworthy Businesses” is a unique and cool talk show that showcases individuals and companies in the community that are making a buzz and giving back. Our goal is to interview guests that are doing great things in their business and in their community. Today our host, Howard Wolpoff spoke with Adrienne Janssen.

Adrienne Janssen

CEO & Agency Principal at Two Twelve Benefits

Website Address: www.twotwelvebenefits.com



Short company description:

We help small to medium sized business design a tailored employee benefits package.

How has your business changed in the past 12 months?

We launched a new in-house culture initiative called ‘The Degrees,’ which are our core behaviors as opposed to core values. It’s been a game-changer for us.

Describe a Failure in your Career

A failure? Well, there have been lots. In my first leadership role with Duval County Public Schools I was a terrible leader and it took years and a great mentor to help me turn that around.

What about your company makes you the most proud

Our staff: they’re kind, sincere, humble, and the best at what we do.

How do you motivate people to give their best?

I just give them room to be themselves and don’t hesitate to provide loving feedback when they need it. The Degrees we launched this year help me have a framework to talk about it with them.

