“Buzzworthy Businesses” is a unique and cool talk show that showcases individuals and companies in the community that are making a buzz and giving back. Our goal is to interview guests that are doing great things in their business and in their community. Today our host, Howard Wolpoff spoke with Beth Toenies.

Beth Toenies

Vice President of Franchise Development at BELFOR Franchise Group

Website Address: https://belforfranchisegroup.com/



Short company description:

BELFOR Franchise Group is committed to turning entrepreneurial dreams into reality. Through our diverse portfolio of residential and commercial service brands, we offer in-depth training, ongoing business support, and access to a powerful network of successful franchise owners. Our mission goes beyond helping entrepreneurs launch their businesses—we’re here to support their growth every step of the way.

How has your business changed in the past 12 months?

Growth!

Describe a Failure in your Career

Overworking people and thinking it was their fault.

What about your company makes you the most proud

That we bring the possibility of the American Dream to hundreds of people each year.

How do you motivate people to give their best?

Inspire and support– don’t micromanage and control.

View original post: Buzzworthy Businesses with Beth Toenies of BELFOR Franchise Group on Daily News Network.

