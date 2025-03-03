Each week on Buzzworthy Businesses, our host, John Visser, talks to business leaders doing great things in the community. Today, John talks to Bill Lennan of 40 Percent Better.

Have you ever seen a highly engaged software team – that was happy and high producing? Did you wonder how? It’s a system – researched, proven, repeatable. 40 Percent Better is the training for this amazing system.

View original post: Buzzworthy Businesses with Bill Lennan of 40 Percent Better on Daily News Network.

