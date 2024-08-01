Each week on “Buzzworthy Businesses” our host, Chris Budihas, talks to business leaders around Jacksonville who are doing great things in the community. Today, Chris talks with Chandler Wilder of Jacksonville Footvolley.

This company operates a new sport that is growing within the USA and worldwide, we are a company that plays Footvollley (Volleyball and Soccer mixed together).

What Is Your Why?

I am wanting to bring this sport to the community and have this sport established in Jacksonville.

How Did You Get Started In Your Field or Work?

I was introduced to the sport while playing beach soccer and after going to Brazil last year for a month just training and learning this sport I decided that this is what I wanted to get involved in.

What Are Your Biggest Goals in the Next 6 to 12 Months for Your Business?

My goals are to have an academy, get sponsors, have a permanent location, host a tournament here in Jacksonville, have a competing team, have trainers and coaches, own website, own apparel.

View original post: Buzzworthy Businesses with Chandler Wilder of Jacksonville Footvolley on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.