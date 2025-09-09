Buzzworthy Businesses with Chip Daniels of 1-5 Cav Black Knight Foundation

“Buzzworthy Businesses” is a unique and cool talk show that showcases individuals and companies in the community that are making a buzz and giving back. Our goal is to interview guests that are doing great things in their business and in their community. Today our hosts, Howard Wolpoff spoke with Chip Daniels.

Chip Daniels

President at 1-5 Cav Black Knight Foundation

Website Address: https://1-5cavfoundation.org/#



Short company description:

At the 1-5 Cav Black Knights Foundation, our purpose is to turn trauma into growth. We focus on programs that enhance the well-being of veterans and service members, fostering resilience and a sense of belonging.

What is one question you would like the host to ask you?

Why are you undertaking this project to produce a documentary about that summer of 2007 in Baghdad?

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

We are working to complete a docuseries of the strategically critical deployment of the unit to Baghdad, Iraq from 2006-08.

How do you define success?

For this project, completing a docuseries that honors the sacrifices of our fallen soldiers, educates people on how the relationship with the local men of Ameriyah turned the tide strategically, and how survivors have overcome trauma and are helping others to turn it into growth.

How did you get started in your field of work?

One of our former junior officers started a non-profit that helps soldiers deal with trauma and moral injury. When asked why he was so passionate about this, he told the story of 1-5 Cav. The documentarian replied that we needed to tell that story to a larger audience.

What was the most impactful moment of your transition out of the military?

Two things: (1) I had skills that could add significant value to a mid-market corporation, and (2) I thought I had completely processed the experiences from my combat deployments while in uniform. I was wrong.

How has your business changed in the past 12 months?

We moved from a broad concept to an official 501c3.

Describe a Failure in your Career

Being myopic and not truly understanding what was happening to our combat veterans

What about your company makes you the most proud

Our focus is to turn trauma into growth by focusing on getting help to a group that usually doesn’t even realize they need real help.

How do you motivate people to give their best?

Authenticity

What’s The Biggest Challenge you are facing in your business or industry?

Fund-raising

