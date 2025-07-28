Buzzworthy Businesses with Christina Voll of Christina Voll and Rise Remotely

“Buzzworthy Businesses” is a unique and cool talk show that showcases individuals and companies in the community that are making a buzz and giving back. Our goal is to interview guests that are doing great things in their business and in their community. Today, our host, Howard Wolpoff, spoke with Christina Voll.

Christina Voll

Owner (Growth Marketer) at Christina Voll and Rise Remotely

Website Address: https://christinavoll.com/



Short company description:

I am a growth marketing consultant under my name (Christina Voll). My website is christinavoll.com. We are a small team that specializes in helping businesses and founders enhance their online presence and achieve sustainable growth. My work encompasses a variety of roles and strategies aimed at fostering brand development and increasing market reach. I offer a range of growth marketing services, including organic and paid social media marketing, email marketing, and content marketing. I also provide educational resources and personalized growth audits to help businesses and freelancers achieve sustainable growth. I believe in a community-focused approach, offering mentorship and support to aspiring remote workers. My methodology emphasizes experimentation, optimization, and building strong client relationships.

In 2021 I launched Rise Remotely, an online platform to help you either go remote or work better remotely. I launched it with 40 pieces of online education, 10 certified coaches, mentors and course instructors. Now, I am transitioning it to help digital nomads who have already started their journey with the help of AI.

P.s. in the past few months, I have hired a small team so I will probably incorporate my business so I will let you know if I have a new name by February

How is AI transforming the way businesses approach customer engagement and personalization?

Using AI chatbots, AI assistants, etc. it can really change the game in how many businesses interact with their customers. Additionally, you can use SaaS platforms that combine these features and have everything in one place. Of course, there are so many ways AI is transforming businesses, such as content marketing (I use it a lot to create content), idea generation, data analyzing, etc. the list is very long

Can you give an example of an AI-powered tool or strategy that’s made a significant impact on your work?

Supergrow.ai for content, perplexity for content and research, Chatgpt for strategy creation, MktHub for automation of repetitive tasks, read.ai to take meeting notes, Google Bard to help my Google Ad campaigns, Flojin to create videos.. so many more tools.

What ethical considerations do you keep in mind when integrating AI into your processes?

I make sure that I am not copying other people’s work. I make sure that the AI I use is not bias, especially in my client’s work (since I am often creating their personal brand), in the AI tools I use and market, I make sure users privacy is protected.

What excites you the most about the future potential of AI in your field?

How much work it can help us with which actual creates a rise of creativeness and a fall of repetitive tasks. It can be scary, because people can no longer get paid for basic tasks, but as a collective, it makes us need to be more creative, more resourceful, more unique. I am excited about people understanding the shift to AI is not to replace us, but to improve our work, and make it more creative, inspiring and humanized.

View original post: Buzzworthy Businesses with Christina Voll of Christina Voll and Rise Remotely on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.