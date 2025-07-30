Buzzworthy Businesses with Christopher Brown of GEICO Saint Augustine

“Buzzworthy Businesses” is a unique and cool talk show that showcases individuals and companies in the community that are making a buzz and giving back. Our goal is to interview guests that are doing great things in their business and in their community. Today, our host, Steve Strum, spoke with Christopher Brown.

Christopher Brown

Principal Owner at GEICO Saint Augustine

Website Address: insurestaugustine.com



Short company description:

GEICO Exclusive Agent …Personal Lines Insurance in FL and GA

How has your business changed in the past 12 months?

Insurance is alot like a rollercoaster …With claims, natural disasters , andthe increase in population in our area we are seeing alot of changes on how selective insurance companies are being

Describe a Failure in your Career

I don’t have failures, I have learning experiences…Early in business, you try to get involved in Everything but you learn that sometimes you have to focus on one or two things and be great at them and don’t dwell on the things that did not work out

What about your company makes you the most proud

It’s a rewarding expierience because it is mine…working for GEICO corporate for over 10 years and them reaching out personally asking for me to open an office.. Walking in the door and seeing my name own it gives a sense of pride and accomplishment

How do you motivate people to give their best?

Money…but in all seriously , I am there day in and day out…I don’t give them a task I would not do myself …I don’t ask them to do a task I would not do myself and that creates a level of respect knowing its not someone look in the hole while they dig the hole, but someone in the hole with them shoveling along

The Daily News Network, Buzz Tv News, and DAILYBIZBRIEF highlight business professionals, nonprofits, veterans and community leaders on over 40 TV Segments including The Horse’s Mouth, Legacy of Leaders TV, Veterans Buzz TV, Finding Your Frequency, and Buzzworthy Businesses.

Teal, The Agency, powered by Client Focused Media, offers marketing agencies a full-service white-label solution to scale their services without the cost or complexity of building large in-house teams. Tailored for small and medium-sized agencies, Teal specializes in relationship-driven lead generation, advanced CRM workflows for personalized client engagement, and end-to-end project fulfillment. With powerful integrations like HighLevel, Stripe, and Zapier, Teal simplifies your operations while optimizing efficiency—saving you valuable time and resources. While other tools on the market like Vendasta, RocketDriver, and DashClicks, may require contracts, Teal provides flexible, no-contract pricing, giving you the freedom to grow on your terms. Ready to elevate your agency’s impact and efficiency? Explore how Teal can help you deliver exceptional results and better serve your clients. Apply on BeTeal.com today to start your journey toward becoming a marketing powerhouse by understanding digital marketing strategies for agencies, SEO best practices for marketing agencies and scaling a marketing agency.

View original post: Buzzworthy Businesses with Christopher Brown of GEICO Saint Augustine on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.