Each week on Buzzworthy Businesses, our hosts Morgan Yonge and David Permenter talk with business leaders around Jacksonville who are doing great things in the community. Today, Morgan and David talk with Cynthia Simon of BYB Fitness.

You don’t want to miss this dynamic episode brought to you by Generation Media!

BYB Fitness is designed to help clients reach their personal health and fitness goals. I take a 3- prong holistic approach to serving clients.

These are: 1. Health and wellness coaching for the mind

2. Strength and conditioning training for the body

3. Weight management and nutrition support your body’s nutrition I am not only a certified personal trainer and life coach specializing in health, wellness, and empowerment, I am also a woman deeply committed to walking the path I teach. I’ve watched family and friends fall into poor health, battling preventable diseases like diabetes, hypertension, and high cholesterol. I knew I couldn’t stand by quietly.

All these experiences fueled my desire to create something bigger than myself. That’s why I founded BYB Fitness. While I welcome all who seek healthier living, my heart beats especially for women 50 and beyond, women ready to take back their power, shift their mindset, and prioritize themselves again. Initially, I solely used a one-to-one approach to coaching but I want to extend my reach by helping even more women.

That’s why I wrote the upcoming book: Fit, Fueled & Fabulous: A BYB Fitness Guide for Women Over 50 – A Holistic Approach to Aging Well, Feeling Strong & Living Fully I’m committed to learning, growing, and creating programs rooted in science, balance, and sustainability. I didn’t fall for fads or extreme plans, I built BYB Fitness from lived experience and deep understanding. I became my own client first and foremost. My life today is a testament to the fact that what I teach works.

View original post: Buzzworthy Businesses with Cynthia Simon of BYB Fitness on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.