Each week on Buzzworthy Businesses, our hosts Steve Strum and David Permenter talk with business leaders around Jacksonville who are doing great things in the community. Today, Steve and David speak with Dan Mayville of Top Built Teams.

You don’t want to miss this dynamic episode brought to you by Generation Media!

Short company description:

Top Built Teams helps companies looking to grow their business leverage their people to achieve those goals. We help make their hiring efforts more impactful and our insights also help to manage performance to keep your people aligned to your purpose.

View original post: Buzzworthy Businesses with Dan Mayville of Top Built Teams on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.