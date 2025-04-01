Each week on Buzzworthy Businesses, our hosts Steve Strum and David Permenter talk with business leaders around Jacksonville who are doing great things in the community. Today, Steve and David speak with Dave Kimble of The Dirt Destroyer.

The Dirt Destroyer is a professional trash bin and dumpster cleaning service that uses high-pressure, 201-degree hot water to sanitize, deodorize, and leave your bins looking and smelling like new. We offer convenient, eco-friendly cleanings to help keep your home and neighborhood fresh and hygienic.

View original post: Buzzworthy Businesses with Dave Kimble of The Dirt Destroyer on Daily News Network.

