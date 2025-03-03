Each week on Buzzworthy Businesses, our host, John Visser, talks to business leaders doing great things in the community. Today, John talks to David Medansky of The Health Guy, Jaded Health.

David Medansky is known as The Health Guy because he assists CEO’s, Executives, and Individuals to live a healthy lifestyle and improve their overall health mastering 9 Simple Golden Rules for Living a Healthy Life.

View original post: Buzzworthy Businesses with David Medansky of The Health Guy, Jaded Health on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.