Buzzworthy Businesses with David Walton of Attorney Shield, Inc.

Each week on Buzzworthy Businesses, our hosts Morgan Yonge and David Permenter talk with business leaders around Jacksonville who are doing great things in the community. Today, Morgan and David talk with David Walton of Attorney Shield, Inc.

You don’t want to miss this dynamic episode brought to you by Generation Media!

At Attorney Shield®, we redefine your interaction with law enforcement through our cutting-edge mobile app and technology-enabled legal service. Designed for immediacy and effectiveness, our platform provides on-demand access to licensed attorneys anytime and anywhere, ensuring that your rights are protected during critical moments.

