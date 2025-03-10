Each week on Buzzworthy Businesses, our host, John Visser, talks to business leaders doing great things in the community. Today, John talks to Diogène Ntirandekura of ERP Happy.

ERP Happy is a digital transformation consulting company offering 2 types: – strategy consulting for CIOs, COO and CEOs looking to start a digital transformation project – ERP and CRM Implementations with the softwares Odoo & SAP

View original post: Buzzworthy Businesses with Diogène Ntirandekura of ERP Happy on Daily News Network.

