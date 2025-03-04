Buzzworthy Businesses with Dr. Bisona Bennett DNP of Vista Wellness, LLC

Each week on Buzzworthy Businesses, our hosts Steve Strum and David Permenter talk with business leaders around Jacksonville who are doing great things in the community. Today, Steve and David talk with Dr. Bisona Bennett, DNP of Vista Wellness, LLC.

You don’t want to miss this dynamic episode brought to you by Generation Media!

Short company description:

We specialize in non-invasive, medically supervised weight management, health and wellness coaching, bio-identical hormone replacement therapy, functional wellness, non-invasive laser fat loss, and various forms of skin rejuvenation and wrinkle-reduction treatment procedures.

