Buzzworthy Businesses with Faith Chandler of Ecobright Commercial Solutions

Each week on “Buzzworthy Businesses” our hosts, Steve Strum and Chris Budihas talk to business leaders around Jacksonville who are doing great things in the community. Today, Steve and Chris talk to Faith Chandler of Ecobright Commercial Solutions.

Short company description:

Our mission is to be a trusted partner, offering reliable and environmentally conscious solutions that enable everyone to prosper in a cleaner, healthier, and safer world. We envision a world where sustainable and innovative cleaning solutions foster environments that promote excellence.

What Is Your Why?

We want to provide premium commercial cleaning services that prioritize health, sustainability, and environmental responsibility. I had children that had asthma and after doing research I realized that a lot of problems came from the cleaning products that were being used.

How Did You Get Started In Your Field or Work?

I started in this field with a company in Columbus GA in 2019. During Covid I decided that I would open a cleaning business in Jacksonville that was geared to helping maintain the cleanliness of the environments that we serviced after doing extensive research of the benefits of regular professional cleanings and deep cleanings and how it affected our health.

What’s One Thing We Should Know That Makes Your Company Unique?

We provide a unique approach and assume responsibility associated with the appearance of each property that we service.

What Are Your Biggest Goals in the Next 6 to 12 Months for Your Business?

The biggest goal for EcoBright Commercial Solutions in the next 6 to 12 months is twofold: To significantly increase our revenue and to elevate our brand’s exposure and awareness in the market. We’re focused on driving growth by not only expanding our customer base but also by enhancing the value we offer to our existing clients.

