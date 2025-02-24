Buzzworthy Businesses with Graham Riley of Linked Enterprises, LLC and Melissa Singleton of Aesthetics HQ

Each week on Buzzworthy Businesses, our host, John Visser, talks to business leaders doing great things in the community. Today, John talks to Graham Riley of Linked Enterprises, LLC and Melissa Singleton of Aesthetics HQ.

Graham Riley

Linked Enterprises is a full-service LinkedIn managed services agency that takes the frustration out of LinkedIn growth by systemizing everything—so you (and your team) don’t have to. We blend Personal Branding, Content Marketing, LinkedIn Sales Navigator Strategy, and Sales Support to make LinkedIn an organic, high-value sales and networking tool.

Managed Services – We build your LinkedIn authority and position you as the go-to expert in your industry. Training – We teach executives and sales teams how to engage the right way—without pitch-slapping their prospects.

Consulting – We audit your LinkedIn presence, sales strategy, and content—so you know exactly what to fix for better engagement and lead generation.

Melissa Singleton

At Aesthetics HQ (think OpenTable for the aesthetic industry), our mission is to empower individuals to make informed decisions about their aesthetic journeys while providing providers with a trusted platform to showcase their expertise. We aim to revolutionize the aesthetic industry by cutting through the overwhelming noise of misinformation and endless options, ensuring that everyone—from patients to professionals—has access to transparent, medically-vetted educational content and meaningful connections.

