Each week on Buzzworthy Businesses, our host Steve Strum speaks with business leaders around Jacksonville who are doing great things in the community. Today, Steve speaks with Javon Williams of Jacksonville Youth Works, Inc.

You don’t want to miss this dynamic episode brought to you by Generation Media!

Short company description:

We are a 501c3 Nonprofit Organization geared towards educating, equipping, and empowering our Young Leaders of Tomorrow.

View original post: Buzzworthy Businesses with Javon Williams of Jacksonville Youth Works, Inc. on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.