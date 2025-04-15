Buzzworthy Businesses with John Clegg of World Villages For Children

Each week on Buzzworthy Businesses, our hosts Steve Strum and David Permenter talk with business leaders around Jacksonville who are doing great things in the community. Today, Steve and David talk with John Clegg of World Villages For Children.

You don’t want to miss this dynamic episode brought to you by Generation Media!

World Villages for Children is a nonprofit run by the Sisters of Mary and operating in 6 developing countries. To date, World Villages for Children has helped more than 150,000 children and their families break free from a life of poverty.

