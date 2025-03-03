Buzzworthy Businesses with Joseph Phillips of PURE Management Alliance

Each week on Buzzworthy Businesses, our host, John Visser, talks to business leaders doing great things in the community. Today, John talks to Joseph Phillips of PURE Management Alliance.

BUSINESS VALUE IS PARAMOUNT PURE Management Alliance: Real-World Everything At PURE Management Alliance, we believe in empowering professionals with the tools, knowledge, and confidence to excel in management and project leadership. Founded by Joseph Phillips, a seasoned educator and project management expert, PURE Management Alliance was created in collaboration with over 25 leading management professionals from around the globe. Together, we share a common vision: to redefine management education by focusing on real-world applications and measurable results.

