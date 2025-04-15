Each week on Buzzworthy Businesses, our hosts Steve Strum and David Permenter talk with business leaders around Jacksonville who are doing great things in the community. Today, Steve and David talk with Kent Irwin of Kent Irwin Coaching, LLC.

You don’t want to miss this dynamic episode brought to you by Generation Media!

Equips entrepreneurs and ambitious professionals, trapped in slow 2x growth, to achieve 10x strategic expansion. Through his proven framework, he helps create thriving businesses and lives that people love and are excited to lead daily.

View original post: Buzzworthy Businesses with Kent Irwin of Kent Irwin Coaching, LLC on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.