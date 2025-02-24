Buzzworthy Businesses with Lin Schussler-Williams of Reset-It and Arden Styles of SEED Homes

Each week on Buzzworthy Businesses, our host, John Visser, talks to business leaders doing great things in the community. Today, John talks to Lin Schussler-Williams of Reset-It and Arden Styles of SEED Homes.

Lin Schussler-Williams

As a Certified Reset-it Specialist, speaker, and author, Lin teaches a remarkable process to release what doesn’t belong to you that changes perspectives and results. For over 20 years, Lin has worked with individuals and groups, helping them accelerate their results, and create richer, more fulfilling lives. Lin is on a mission to help individuals learn to reset their programming and conditioning that holds them back or keeps them stuck. Lin is the author of the nationally recognized book 9 Little Words to Change Your Results: Releasing Old Patterns and Moving Forward with 3 Short Phrases (as seen in O Magazine). She is a recognized speaker on topics from sales and networking success to creating lives of balance and prosperity. She is also the Founder of the online community Wise Women Collective, and the Be More Conference for Women, a twice a year online connection conference. Lin also leads two coaching masterminds, Unleash Your Unstoppable, a transformational group for women, and the DIY Sales & Marketing Mastermind for solopreneurs who handle their own sales & marketing but don’t want to do it alone. She is a cohost on 3 podcasts: • Frequency500: on a mission to inspire people to live from the frequency of Love or Above, • Wise Women Collective Radio: roundtable discussions for women, because when women rise, the world follows, • Neuro Quantum Chats: Exploring Your Stuff with Marc & Lin: conversations conversations with Reset-it Founder Marc Mathys. Quote: Positive thinking and affirmations alone are not enough to affect transformation. – Lin Schussler-Williams

Arden Styles

We manufacture steel modular homes that have walls that can fold, thereby allowing them to be intermodally shipped, anywhere.

