Buzzworthy Businesses with Linda Carrion of Carry-On Transportation Solutions

“Buzzworthy Businesses” is a unique and cool talk show that showcases individuals and companies in the community that are making a buzz and giving back. Our goal is to interview guests that are doing great things in their business and in their community. Today, our host, Sam Marshall, spoke with Linda Carrion.

Linda Carrion

CEO at Carry-On Transportation Solutions, LLC

Website Address: https://carryontransportation.com/



Short company description:

I have a 17 year at career in Transportation and Logistics, currently in year 3 of having my own trucking company. I also have 8 years in the non-profit sector as a volunteer for various organizations. Currently finishing my second term and going into a third term as President this month.

How has your business changed in the past 12 months?

It has changed significantly, specially with the tariff war.

Describe a Failure in your Career

I believe all ups and downs of my career provided me experience, I don’t see them as failure.

What about your company makes you the most proud

The pride my drivers have to work with me. They show it day in and day out. On the good days and the bad! And how grateful our customers are for the work we do and the service we provide.

How do you motivate people to give their best?

By giving my best along side of them and always encouraging to keep pushing forward, it’s not the end, it’s a possibility to start something new.

