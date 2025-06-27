“Buzzworthy Businesses” is a unique and cool talk show that showcases individuals and companies in the community that are making a buzz and giving back. Our goal is to interview guests that are doing great things in their business and in their community. Today our hosts, Steve Strum spoke with Logan Stanko.

Logan Stanko

Owner at Hydro-Kleen Pressure Washing and Painting

Website Address: https://hydro-kleenpressurewashing.com/



Short company description:

At Hydro-Kleen, we specialize in high-quality exterior cleaning for both residential and commercial properties across Northeast Florida. We started this company to deliver reliable, professional pressure washing, paver sealing, and exterior painting with a focus on transparency, consistency, and results. We use top-tier equipment and a customer-first approach to ensure every job exceeds expectations.

How has your business changed in the past 12 months?

We have made a shift from primarily residential customers to a commerical customer focus and started a sales team to expand our growth.

Describe a Failure in your Career

I failed on my first business partnership in the financial services industry. Unfortunatly, it was a costly lession, but I learned many lessons that I have taken into this venture.

What about your company makes you the most proud

Our employees. They are the best and we have created a customer centered atmosphere that they embrace at every interaction. Our company would not be where it is today wtihout our employees.

How do you motivate people to give their best?

Through positive motivation and set processes. We demonstrate what we are looking for with each customer interaction and hold them to it. When they are accountable and rewarded for their actions they will always give 100%.

View original post: Buzzworthy Businesses with Logan Stanko of Hydro-Kleen Pressure Washing and Painting on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.