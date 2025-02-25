Each week on Buzzworthy Businesses, our hosts Steve Strum and David Permenter talk with business leaders around Jacksonville who are doing great things in the community. Today, Steve and David talk with Marcin Hasse of SOFTGENT, LLC.

You don’t want to miss this dynamic episode brought to you by Generation Media!

Short company description:

Softgent is a technology company specialising in embedded systems, IoT solutions, and wireless connectivity services across a range of industries. They excel in advanced engineering, product development, and custom-tailored solutions, helping clients bring reliable, secure, and innovative devices to market. In addition to these services, Softgent offers its own proprietary IoT solutions, including the flagship Flexgent IoT platform and the Trackgent time-and-location tracking solution, enabling businesses to enhance operational efficiency and oversight.

View original post: Buzzworthy Businesses with Marcin Hasse of SOFTGENT, LLC on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.