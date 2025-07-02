“Buzzworthy Businesses” is a unique and cool talk show that showcases individuals and companies in the community that are making a buzz and giving back. Our goal is to interview guests that are doing great things in their business and in their community. Today our hosts, Steve Strum and David Permenter spoke with Matthew Hardy.

Matthew Hardy

CEO at Assisting Hands South Jax

Website Address: assistinghandsjax.com



Short company description:

At Assisting Hands of South Jacksonville, our senior home care services provide a range of options for older adults, offering emotional support, daily living assistance, and companion care at home.

Our in-home care service is centered around the idea of “Humble Generosity” Humble generosity revolves around the idea that true kindness is extended with sincerity and without expectation of praise or reward. It means placing the needs, comfort, and dignity of our clients at the forefront of every interaction, recognizing that each small act of service can have a profound impact on someone’s well-being.

How has your business changed in the past 12 months?

Rapid growth

Describe a Failure in your Career

we have learned from the early on to put more discernment in who we hire, initially we were hiring everyone just to get warm bodies but now we screen much more carefully.

What about your company makes you the most proud

caring for our caregivers well and honoring Christ

How do you motivate people to give their best?

I try and keep our mission and values front and center and to enable our staff to pursue the best version of themselves.

View original post: Buzzworthy Businesses with Matthew Hardy of Assisting Hands South Jax on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.